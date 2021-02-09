Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Shares of DRVN opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

In related news, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,379.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kyle L. Marshall bought 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,271.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.