Drexel Morgan & Co. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Drexel Morgan & Co. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.6% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

SDY traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $109.99. 7,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,151. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day moving average of $100.39. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

