Drexel Morgan & Co. Has $262,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Drexel Morgan & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $720,866,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,001,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,647,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,077,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,882,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,072,000 after purchasing an additional 465,871 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.08. 88,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,949,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.49. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $124.61. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

