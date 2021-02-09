DragonVein (DVC) Achieves Market Cap of $5.44 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and $584,865.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,949.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.01 or 0.01039437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.89 or 0.00461967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00034671 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002494 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

