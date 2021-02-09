DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Down 5.3%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.72. 4,304,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 3,759,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. China Renaissance Securities cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, DouYu International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DouYu International by 1,985.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after buying an additional 3,807,539 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $2,215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

