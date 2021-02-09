Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
DORM stock opened at $101.88 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $102.59. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.95.
About Dorman Products
Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.
