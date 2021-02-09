Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

DORM stock opened at $101.88 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $102.59. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.