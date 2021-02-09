Donaldson Company, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Donaldson has raised its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Donaldson to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $62.23. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.