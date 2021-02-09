Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.96.

NYSE DPZ opened at $380.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.59 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.77.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.