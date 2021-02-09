Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Boosted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 45,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 119,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Shares of D traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $73.87. 5,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,580. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,691.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

