Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) PT Set at C$85.00 by ATB Capital

ATB Capital set a C$85.00 price target on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DCBO. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$58.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$77.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$79.20.

Get Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) alerts:

Shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) stock opened at C$70.38 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.30 and a 52-week high of C$86.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$72.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -277.09.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.