DNotes Price Up 22.3% Over Last Week (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 78.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. DNotes has a market capitalization of $7,087.74 and approximately $2.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DNotes coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DNotes has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Profile

DNotes (NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

