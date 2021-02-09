discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $772.00

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 772 ($10.09) and last traded at GBX 762 ($9.96), with a volume of 12358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 672 ($8.78).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, discoverIE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 625 ($8.17).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 694.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 631.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £642.29 million and a PE ratio of 53.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $2.97. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

About discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

