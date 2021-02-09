discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 718 ($9.38) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 694.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 631.87. discoverIE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 330.29 ($4.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 772 ($10.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The company has a market cap of £642.29 million and a P/E ratio of 55.64.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

About discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.