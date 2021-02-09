Digitex Token Price Tops $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Digitex Token has traded up 81.3% against the dollar. One Digitex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00054441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $483.60 or 0.01035538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.75 or 0.05483374 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00019877 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00029575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

Digitex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

