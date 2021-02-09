DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.0208 on Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $15.65 million and approximately $478,342.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00285687 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00033618 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003942 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $823.97 or 0.01760021 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

