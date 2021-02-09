Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $146.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.