Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Shares Up 17%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) shares shot up 17% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $14.33. 430,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the average session volume of 97,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on DMS. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

