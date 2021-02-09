Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.34. Approximately 642,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 828,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

Specifically, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $91,162.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at $971,834.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $23,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,065,577 shares of company stock worth $25,046,897. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,652,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

