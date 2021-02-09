Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Given a €67.50 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DLG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.68 ($71.39).

Get Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) alerts:

DLG opened at €65.12 ($76.61) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is €48.77 and its 200 day moving average is €40.92. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a fifty-two week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €56.12 ($66.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.84.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.