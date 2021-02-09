Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €56.27 ($66.20).

ETR DLG opened at €65.12 ($76.61) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.92. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 12 month low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 12 month high of €56.12 ($66.02). The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.74.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

