DHT (NYSE:DHT) Issues Earnings Results

DHT (NYSE:DHT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. DHT’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

DHT stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,368. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $875.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

DHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.47.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

