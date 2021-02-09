DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DexCom were worth $20,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in DexCom by 991.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 605,196 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after buying an additional 490,992 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in DexCom by 902.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after buying an additional 135,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $331,140,000 after buying an additional 97,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 214,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,391,000 after buying an additional 96,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total transaction of $192,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.78.

DXCM opened at $403.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.