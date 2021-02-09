Devon Energy (DVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Devon Energy stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.
About Devon Energy
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
