Devon Energy (DVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Devon Energy stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.