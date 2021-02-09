Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.13

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.13 and traded as high as $51.00. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $50.81, with a volume of 60,846 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DPSGY shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

