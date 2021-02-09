Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE DB opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

