Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) Price Target Increased to C$1.15 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DML. TD Securities cut Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$0.95 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE DML traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.19. 1,806,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,678. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$807.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$145,921.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 876,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,049. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$68,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,583.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,500 shares of company stock worth $233,991.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

