Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. The company has a market cap of $163.28 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

