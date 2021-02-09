DEJAVE (DJV) Price Tops $3,543.82 on Major Exchanges

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded up 47.8% against the dollar. One DEJAVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,543.82 or 0.07658137 BTC on popular exchanges. DEJAVE has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and $32,802.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00048430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.88 or 0.00228800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00067202 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00061610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00082044 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00195790 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars.

