DeepOnion 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $368,951.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $368,951.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018996 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,421,480 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

