Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,875 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,476 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 9.1% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.37.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.40. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $245.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

