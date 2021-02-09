DCM Advisors LLC Invests $305,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

NYSE:IBM opened at $123.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $155.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.