DCM Advisors LLC Invests $157,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 222,315 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.