DCM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 65.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $1,122,006.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $1,053,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,045.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,661 shares of company stock worth $28,388,195 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.