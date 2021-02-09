DCM Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLM. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 240,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the third quarter worth $229,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 38.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.46. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $13.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.94%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

