DCM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,088.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Main Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $58.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.18.

