DCM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISI. Sidoti raised Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.15. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $30.81.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.