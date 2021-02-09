DATx Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $164,119.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One DATx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DATx has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. DATx has a total market capitalization of $367,390.20 and approximately $164,119.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DATx

DATX is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars.

