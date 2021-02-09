Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.00.

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $227.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.52, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

