Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DARE. HC Wainwright began coverage on Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.42.

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $101.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.21.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 144,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.35% of Daré Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

