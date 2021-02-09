Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 99,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,061,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

DHR opened at $235.65 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.91 and its 200-day moving average is $220.60. The company has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

