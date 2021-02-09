Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dana were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAN. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dana by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dana alerts:

In other Dana news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

DAN opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.