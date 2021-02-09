D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Shares Gap Down to $320.00

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $320.00, but opened at $308.50. D4t4 Solutions shares last traded at $308.00, with a volume of 80,209 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £124.01 million and a PE ratio of 47.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 287.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 232.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Get D4t4 Solutions alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. D4t4 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

In other D4t4 Solutions news, insider Mark Boxall sold 130,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total value of £372,073.20 ($486,116.02).

About D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4)

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.