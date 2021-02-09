Cwm LLC Takes $35,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 21,876 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.