Cwm LLC Takes $33,000 Position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

NEN stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Get New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership alerts:

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.14 million during the quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN).

Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.