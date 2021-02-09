Cwm LLC Sells 4,727 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

