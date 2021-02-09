Cwm LLC Buys 2,413 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 193.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,183,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,592,000 after buying an additional 605,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,943,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,766,000 after buying an additional 1,276,979 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after buying an additional 3,786,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 907,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCRX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.