Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $258.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $258.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $217.50.

CMI opened at $238.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.27. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

