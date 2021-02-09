Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CUB. Raymond James cut shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

CUB stock opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.58. Cubic has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $70.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -535.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Cubic’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cubic will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cubic by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cubic by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

