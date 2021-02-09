CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in CSX by 347.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. TD Securities upped their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.