Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $98,899.00

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $98,899.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00059253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $488.16 or 0.01051487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.04 or 0.05544381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00024848 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00031120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00040527 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

CVA is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

